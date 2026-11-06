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A look inside the Family Weekend student showcase featuring a cappella and dance groups
By Leah Kiros,9 days ago
This past Family Weekend, student performance groups filled Morrell Gymnasium for the Student Group Showcase, giving the audience a glimpse of what they have been working on this semester. The first part of the event featured individual performances from each of Bowdoin’s a cappella groups: the Bear Tones, BOKA, the Longfellows, the Meddiebempsters (Meddies), Miscellania (Missy) and Ursus Verses.