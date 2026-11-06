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Head football coach BJ Hammer no longer with the College
By Abdullah Hashimi,9 days ago
As of November 1, BJ Hammer, the College’s now-former head football coach, is no longer with Bowdoin, according to information shared on the Bowdoin Athletics website. This news came shortly after Hammer took a leave of absence and the College announced Nick Turchyn as the Interim Head Coach of the program on October 22. Hammer joined the College in 2019 and was in his seventh season as head coach before the leave. At the start of this season, Hammer was 13-41 with the Polar Bears.