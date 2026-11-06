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Highlight Reel for November 6
By Will Sartor,9 days ago
On Saturday, the women’s rugby team (3–3) beat the University of New England Nor’easters (3–1–2) in back-to-back friendly 10s matches 29–0 and 20–0, respectively. The pair of impressive wins was made more special by the weekend’s Senior Day celebrations, honoring the team’s 11 senior ruggers—many of whom got the chance to shine during Saturday’s wins. Women’s rugby will host Princeton University (6–1) tomorrow to wrap up the regular season with another friendly match. The team will then compete in the NIRA DII semifinals versus Frostburg State (4–3) next Sunday in Frostburg, Md.