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Professor Hall launches book on Galileo’s personal library
By Greta Colloton,9 days ago
Early Thursday evening, students, faculty and community members gathered at the Hawthorne-Longfellow Library Special Collections Learning Lab to celebrate the launch of Professor of Digital and Computational Studies Crystal Hall’s latest book: “Galileo’s Library: Data, Methods, and the Humanities.” Assistant Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures Alejandro Cuadrado joined Hall to discuss Galileo’s personal library and how his collection, annotations and past omissions have reshaped our understanding of his life.