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Field hockey advances to NESCAC semifinals with 2–0 victory over Wesleyan
By Maggie Hunter,9 days ago
Last Saturday, the field hockey team (13–3; 7–3 NESCAC) secured a 2–0 NESCAC quarterfinal win against Wesleyan University (10–6; 5–5 NESCAC), advancing the Polar Bears to the semifinals for the first time since 2021. Bowdoin is currently ranked third in the NESCAC, trailing only Middlebury (14–2; 9–1 NESCAC) and Tufts (16–0; 10–0 NESCAC).