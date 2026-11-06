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Polar Bear of the Week: Matthew Servin ’27
By Emma Landry,9 days ago
As the men’s cross country team approaches NCAA Northeast Regionals, Matthew Servin ’27 is doing anything but slowing down. At the NESCAC Championships on October 31, Servin earned All-NESCAC accolades after completing the eight-kilometer Middlebury course in 25:15.6, placing 14th out of 155 runners. Leading up to the championship race, Servin claimed a fourth-place finish in 25:00.6 at the Keene State Invitational on October 3, a mere 1.6 seconds behind teammate Seamus McDonough ’27 in a field of 267 runners.