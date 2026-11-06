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Professor Vladimir Douhovnikoff talks future of the Brunswick Dam
By Miles Palmer,9 days ago
On Thursday, Associate Professor of Biology Vladimir Douhovnikoff and science chair of FreeTheAndro gave a talk in the Main Lounge of Moulton Union entitled “Androscoggin For All: Managing the Brunswick Dam to Better Serve the Common Good.” The talk was sponsored by the Association of Bowdoin Friends and occurred as the Brunswick Dam’s fifty year operating license is up for renewal.
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