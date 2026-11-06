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No Hate November encourages student athletes to turn awareness into action
By Lyder Reksten,9 days ago
The Athletes of Color Coalition (AoCC) and the Bowdoin Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (BSAAC) hosted their annual No Hate November event Tuesday evening in Morrell Gymnasium, bringing together more than 300 student athletes and staff to discuss discrimination, exclusion and accountability within the athletic community. This year’s theme: “Be a Good...