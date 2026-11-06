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Sills Hall renovation earns three architectural awards
By Lyder Reksten,9 days ago
Sills Hall, one of the most recently renovated buildings on campus, received three architectural awards recognizing the College’s efforts to preserve the building’s historic character while modernizing its academic spaces and fostering greater community interaction. Completed in 2025, the renovation received an American Architecture Award from the Chicago...