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Enosburg man hospitalized after car crash
7 days ago
ENOSBURG, Vt. (ABC22/FOX44) - A 59-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Medical Center after a teenage driver hit him in downtown Enosburg, say police. According to police reports, this happened at the corner of Lincoln Park at the intersection of Main and School Streets on Thursday afternoon. At some time before 3:16 p.m., an SUV began a turn just as the man, an Enosburg resident, entered the roadway.
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