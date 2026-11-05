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NDCA Awards $137K+ to Preserve ND’s Folk Traditions for FY27
7 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) has awarded $137,440.00 in grants through its Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program for Fiscal Year 2027, which runs from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. This year’s funding supports 37 projects involving 91 different artists in 32 cities (click button below for details), including 19 towns with fewer than 1,500 residents, helping keep cultural traditions alive across the state.