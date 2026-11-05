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How 'Fair' Work Schedules Shape Trust and Turnover
By Paige Tsai,2 days ago
A lousy work schedule makes employees want to quit. But a lousy work schedule compared to a colleague’s better one drives workers out the door at nearly twice the rate. In conducting a study of workers’ hours at a large restaurant company, three Harvard Business School researchers unpack the tension between rewarding standout performers with plum shifts versus giving all employees a fair shot at a favorable schedule. They find that employees’ likelihood of leaving depends not only on the quality of their own schedules, but also on how those schedules compare with coworkers’.