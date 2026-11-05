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Kayaking Through Tampa Bay’s Mangrove Tunnels
By Heather Bossowski,6 days ago
I’ve always loved finding those little corners of Tampa that make you forget you are only minutes from a major city. Around the Tampa Bay area, one of the best ways to discover them is from the seat of a kayak, paddling through the web of mangrove forests that line our coast. One of my favorite places to explore is around Shell Key Preserve, near Tierra Verde. The 1,800-acre preserve encompasses Shell Key and the numerous mangrove islands, and it is accessible only by water. Launching from Tierra Verde at an area called Butlers Hole just before the toll into Fort Desoto County Park, the paddle takes you through shallow, protected water toward the islands. Instead of simply making a beeline for Shell Key’s Gulfside beach, the fun is in meandering along and exploring the maze of mangrove islands along the way.