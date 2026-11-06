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Chess’ 20 Points Leads Marist to First Win
By Max Rosen,8 days ago
Marist men’s basketball picked up its first win of the season on Thursday night, an 88-80 shootout home win over UMBC in the America East-Metro Challenge. A pair of freshman guards led the way for the Red Foxes. Dywane Chess scored 20 points on four 3-pointers while Brady MacAdams scored 17 on three triples. After the two combined for 10 points in the season-opener on Monday, they showed a glimpse of the scoring dynamic they can bring to the Marist offense.