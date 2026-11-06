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Today in History: Friday, November 6, 2026
By Marc Berman,9 days ago
Phil Donahue began his record-long daytime talker “Donahue” in Dayton, Ohio in 1967. It entered national syndication in January 1970 and was a staple in daytime through September 13, 1996…Drama “24” with Kiefer Sutherland began on Fox in 2001. It concluded on May 24, 2010 and was revived in the summer of 2014 for a ninth season. It was also rebooted as “24” Legacy” with Corey Hawkins and aired for 12 episodes in 2017.