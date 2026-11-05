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Message from the Principal for November 5, 2026
5 days ago
Thank you to all of our families who joined us for Conferences! We are so grateful for the time you spent connecting with our teachers and celebrating your child’s learning. Our staff loved having the opportunity to share the amazing growth, hard work, and accomplishments happening each day. We truly value your partnership and are grateful to work alongside you in supporting every student.