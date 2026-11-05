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Artist Call: Transatlantic Rising Stars Program
4 days ago
Submit applications by December 15, 2026 to tamara.isfeld@granitefallsarts.org. Seeking a Mid-Career Visual Artist Within 45 Miles of Granite Falls. The Granite Area Arts Council (GAAC), through its Granite Falls Community Artist in Residence (GF CAIR) program, invites applications from an established, community-engaged visual artist for a unique international artistic collaboration in Granite Falls, Minnesota. As one of five U.S. locations selected to participate in the Transatlantic Rising Stars Program, Granite Falls will welcome a European artist for a cultural exchange centered on artistic collaboration, community connection, and the creation of new work. We are seeking a Minnesota-based artist who is excited by the opportunity to work alongside an international artist, exchange ideas and perspectives, engage with our community, and explore what can emerge when artists from different cultural backgrounds create together. This is an opportunity to build relationships, learn from another artist, and create something meaningful that reflects the exchange between artists and the people and place of southwestern Minnesota.