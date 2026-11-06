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Boston Asian American Film Fest Empowers With Empathy
8 days ago
The Boston Asian American Film Festival (BAAFF) celebrated a successful run of its 18th film festival that ended Oct. 25. The BAAFF runs every October, in collaboration with the Asian American Resource Workshop and Arts Emerson, with an emphasis on “showcasing Asian American experiences and serving as a resource to filmmakers and the Greater Boston Community.” Susan Chinsen, the festival director, compared the significance of its anniversary to a step into adulthood: “a time to claim our independence and strengthen what we have built together with care, courage, and intention.”