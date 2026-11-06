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Meet the Staff at The Hive
8 days ago
The dust has finally settled as we close out our fall trunk show series and finally switch over to our new point-of-sale system. There are still lots of bumps in the road to work through, but I thought this was a great time to introduce our new management team and learn a little bit more about us. They are all familiar faces, but it is always fun to get to know everyone a little bit better. Shelia and Jen were already part of the team, but now you get to see even more of them since they have been full-time as of September.