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New Café Madro Brings Elevated Comfort Food to Downtown
By Jeremy Jones,5 days ago
There’s a fresh new restaurant downtown with deep roots and local ties in the Colorado Springs dining scene. Café Madro brings new life to the long-vacant space formerly occupied by the much-loved Nosh. Its leadership team is a reunion of culinary veterans who originally met in the Westside era of Garden of the Gods Gourmet. The resulting Café Madro is a chef-driven blend of creative American comfort food and global flavors made from locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.
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