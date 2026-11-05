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Amazon Hand Warmer Burn Lawsuit Alleges Defective Product Caused Permanent Disfigurement
By Michael Adams,3 days ago
A Pennsylvania woman has filed a lawsuit alleging Amazon sold a portable hand warmer without adequate safeguards to prevent overheating, placing consumers at risk of serious burns even when the device was operated on its lowest setting. Vagnozzi claims the hand warmer lacked adequate temperature controls, automatic shutoff features and...