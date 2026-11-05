undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fluke or a bluer future? A roundabout on the redness of Tennessee
4 days ago
The midterm election is behind us. Are the results in Tennessee a fluke or does the state have a political future that might look a little less red?. Now that we’ve had a day to digest the midterm results – both nationally and here in Tennessee – Holly McCall, Chris Walker, and Dr. Michael Bednarczuk join our panel today to review the results. We talk about the mini-blue wave in Rutherford Co, the stunner for Scott DesJarlais and what we think about Marsha Blackburn’s narrow victory for governor.