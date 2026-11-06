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Football hurdles the competition in another great season
By Malaki Kagwa,7 days ago
One of the most popular sports in the U.S. and something that WCHS has excelled at for years – football is a sport that students and staff alike take pride in and eagerly wait to watch. Football has always been a sport that WCHS has been known to perform well in, and this year is no exception. This season, the WCHS Boys Varsity Football team has proved once again why they are so dominant in the MCPS fall football league. But the question being asked is how they are continuing to do so well.