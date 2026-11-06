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Beyond The Plate Count: How To Build A Defensible Environmental Monitoring Trend Review
By Editorial Board,9 days ago
A sterile manufacturing site may generate thousands of environmental monitoring (EM) results each month from active air samples, settle plates, contact plates, glove and gown samples, total particle monitoring, and facility parameters. Yet the value of many results effectively ends when they are compared with an alert level or action limit. A single result describes one sample at one point in time. Determining whether an environment is stable, drifting, or developing a recurring loss-of-control signal requires integrated trend evaluation.