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Varsity Ice Hockey team skates back better than ever
By Hana Majmudar,8 days ago
Cold air, bright lights and the blazing echoes against the ice create the dramatic, yet pumped atmosphere at every WCHS ice hockey game. WCHS Varsity Co-Education Ice Hockey has been ambitious for many years, displaying their determination and drive to be better every year and continue to win. The ice hockey team has officially formed their roster for this season with captain, Alexander Bazyluk, along with alternate captains: Daniel Rosenstock, Liam Naughton and Giorgi Lazarshvili, who are ready to get their team to the state championships this year.
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