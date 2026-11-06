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Gamethread/How to watch Northwestern women’s basketball vs. Xavier: TV, streaming, radio
By Inside NU Archives,7 days ago
The ‘Cats look to get off to a 2-0 start. Northwestern looked a little shaky in all facets of its game in a 64-60 win over Milwaukee Tuesday. The Wildcats now return to Welsh-Ryan Arena to build on their momentum, looking to Lily Carmody and her 21-point game last time around and Jasmyn Cooper-Derba’s work on both sides of the court to propel the team into a 2-0 start.