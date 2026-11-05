undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EDITOR’S LETTER – NOVEMBER / DECEMBER 2026
By Jennifer Bradley Franklin,4 days ago
Pioneering television personality, chef and author Julia Child once said, “People who love to eat are always the best people.” I have to agree. In my career as a journalist, often writing about food, I’m always struck by how good food, from the supremely simple to the over-the-top elegant, can bring people together. With that in mind, we’re closing out 2026 with The Food & Drinks Issue: Under-the-radar foodie finds, chefs’ tables and flavor-forward offerings.