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What Changed In Texas
6 days ago
Election Night in Texas was truly historic. Democrats won every statewide election for the first time in decades. State Rep. James Talarico will be heading to Washington as a Democrat from Texas, the first since Lloyd Bentsen. At 37, he will be the youngest Senator serving. The blue wave in Texas didn’t stop there. Democrats now hold the following in Texas: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, and Democrat Jon Rosenthal will take his seat on a three-member Railroad Commission.