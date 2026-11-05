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This St. Louis Jewish educator is among just 10 chosen for a national honor
7 days ago
Eliana Eshel is one of 10 emerging leaders in Jewish education to receive a 2026 Pomegranate Prize, an initiative of The Covenant Foundation. The prize encourages the recipients in their pursuit by offering the resources and connections necessary to accelerate their development, deepen their self-awareness, and amplify their impact on the field. A celebration for the honorees was held last week in New York City.