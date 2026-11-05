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Refresh Datasets, Publish Reports And Embed Dashboards With Power BI
7 days ago
The Monday sales dashboard is stale again because nobody pressed refresh. The same report has to be copied into twelve regional workspaces and pointed at twelve regional datasets. A customer wants to see their numbers inside your product, not in a separate login. If your company runs on Power BI, these are the chores that eat an analyst’s week. Power BI exposes all of them through an API, a way for software to talk directly to other software, so a script, your data pipeline or an AI assistant can refresh the data, publish the report and hand you the embed link.