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Publish APIs, Set Usage Limits And Build A Developer Portal With Amazon API Gateway
5 days ago
Your company has data or a service that partners, customers or your own mobile app need to reach. You want a front door for it: a single address, with a key for each caller, a limit on how much each one can use, and a page where developers can read about it and sign up. Building that front door from scratch is months of work. Amazon API Gateway is that front door as a service, and it is itself managed through an API, a way for software to talk directly to other software, so your deployment tooling, a script or an AI assistant can create the API, publish it, set the limits and stand up the portal without anyone clicking through the AWS console.