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Payments And Banking: A Bundle For The Shape Of The Answer
8 days ago
This week I’ve been building bundles that pair a JSON Schema with OpenLint-format rules, after finding out that the decoder only pours part of the bedrock. When I looked at payments and banking, I said constrained output moves the remaining errors from formatting into meaning. Payments turns out to be the clearest case of what’s left once the format is solved, because so many of the fields have to agree with each other.