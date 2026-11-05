undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Send Multi-Channel Notifications And Promote Them To Production With Novu
6 days ago
Your product needs to tell people things: your order shipped, someone commented on your document, your payment failed, your report is ready. Some users want that by email, some want a text, some want a little bell inside the app, and some want it in Slack. Building and maintaining all of those channels yourself, with per-user preferences and a way to test a change before every customer sees it, is a product in its own right. Novu is that product, delivered through an API, a way for software to talk directly to other software, so your application, a script or an AI assistant can send the notification and manage who gets what.