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DNOW Raises 2026 Cash Flow Outlook as Q3 EBITDA Rises
9 days ago
DNOW Inc. (DNOW) raised its full-year operating cash flow outlook after stronger earnings and working-capital efficiency helped the energy and industrial products distributor generate $120 million of cash from operations in the third quarter of 2026. Revenue increased across all three geographic segments, while adjusted EBITDA rose 26.7% from the preceding quarter and the company made further progress integrating MRC Global.