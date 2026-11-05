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Binance Whale: Closes $100M Longs, Shorts 30K ETH
7 days ago
ETH price chart (live) Loading real-time market feed... More ETH news, ETH price prediction and analysis ETH Forecast & Signals →. ETH trades at $2,232.72 on the 4-hour chart inside a bearish structure with price below both the EMA50 at $2,306.52 and the EMA200 at $2,420.53. The MACD death cross at -5.92 confirms trend weakness while RSI at 38.67 sits neutral; the position sits comfortably inside the Bollinger Bands with the lower band at $2,162.52 acting as the next volatility target if selling pressure extends.