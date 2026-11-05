undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Tessa Lark, Edgar Meyer and Joshua Roman Explore Classical Music’s Changing Landscape
By WSKG,5 days ago
Cellist Joshua Roman believes classical music has always been changing—and that understanding how art affects the human brain may help us appreciate its importance in our lives. In an interview with WSKG’s Bill Snyder, Roman discussed both his upcoming concert in Corning and his growing interest in neuroarts, the study of how art affects human beings.