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Lakewood Shomrim Recovers Four Stolen Bicycles, Apprehends Three Suspects Following Theft Investigation
By Sruly,6 days ago
Lakewood Shomrim members successfully recovered four stolen bicycles and located three suspects following an investigation into multiple bicycle thefts reported in Lakewood. The incident began Wednesday evening at approximately 7:30 PM, when Lakewood Shomrim members responded to reports of three bicycle thefts in the area. By the time members arrived, the suspects had already fled the scene.
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