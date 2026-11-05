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Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit Helps Youth Identify Beef Industry Opportunities
7 days ago
Sixteen students from across North Dakota gathered in Dickinson, N.D., Oct. 22-24 for a high-energy, beef-industry career exploration and leadership development conference hosted by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA). The 14- to 20-year-olds comprised the 2026 Tomorrow’s Top Hands Beef Leadership Summit Class and represent a bright future for the state’s beef industry.
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