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Jackson Police Conduct 63 Traffic Stops, Make Three Weapons And Drug Arrests During Enforcement Operation
By Sruly,7 days ago
The Jackson Township Police Department conducted a high-visibility crime-reduction and traffic-enforcement operation on Wednesday, October 28, resulting in dozens of traffic summonses and multiple arrests. Members of the department’s Patrol Division, Special Enforcement Unit, Special Response Team, and K-9 Unit participated in the operation, which took place during the evening...
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