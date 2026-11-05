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WATCH: Tony Huge’s “Enhanced” Official Documentary Trailer
By Greg Patuto,5 days ago
Who is Tony Huge? Meathead? Monster? Or a LOOKSMAXXING mastermind?. How far are you willing to go to enhance your body and your life? Would you be willing to use PEDs for looksmaxxing, to optimize your muscle, your brain and your organs? Would you be willing to use these drugs even if they were illegal? Testing a diverse cocktail of illegal performance enhancing drugs throughout his life – bodybuilder an entrepreneur Tony Hughes, also known as Dr. Tony Huge, aims to prove that steroids are the next logical step to further human evolution and Looksmaxxing.