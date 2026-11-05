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2025-109 Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment
4 days ago
As directed by the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, my office conducted an audit of the Kindergarten Oral Health Assessment (KOHA) program. Our assessment focused on six school districts and the California Department of Public Health (DPH), and we determined that unreliable data reported by districts and insufficient statewide oversight of the KOHA program’s requirements threaten the goals of the program.