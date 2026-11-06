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Investigation concludes: no charges for Citizens for Haines voting promotion
8 days ago
An investigation into a program that was initially offering small gifts, like a cup of coffee, to anyone who voted on election day, has ended with no criminal charges. Leading up to the Oct. 6 municipal elections, a group called Citizens for Haines advertised a promotion where participating stores would give token gifts to anyone displaying an “I voted” sticker. The group gave stores $50 to reimburse costs. Citizens for Haines says the idea was to encourage higher voter turnout.
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