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The 2025 Charleston Conference Proceedings are now openly available to read or download on Fulcrum! – Plus More ATG News & Announcements for Nov. 6, 2026
By Tom Gilson,8 days ago
The 2025 Charleston Conference Proceedings are now openly available to read or download on Fulcrum!. Charleston Conference Proceedings, 2025 edited by Beth Bernhardt, Leah Hinds and Lars Meyer. "The Charleston Conference remains a leading international gathering for the exchange of ideas among librarians, publishers, and vendors. Now in its forty-fifth...