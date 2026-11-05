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The Blue Wave Has Arrived!
7 days ago
Today, Thursday, November 5 on Urban Forum Northwest on AM 880 KIXI/www.KIXI.com, on Alexa and my Podcast 3:03-4:00 pm (PST) my guest for the hour are:. *Reverend Dr. Leslie D. Braxton, Pastor, New Beginnings Christian Fellowship (NBCF) of Kent WA expresses his surprise and satisfaction with the “Blue Wave” that occurred at the nation wide ballot box on Tuesday. He also invites you to the Future Leaders Scholarship Banquet that will be held Saturday, November 7 beginning at 5:00 pm at NBCF.