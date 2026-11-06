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Seven local nurses among 21 honored with DAISY Awards
By Staff Reports,9 days ago
Seven nurses at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital and WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital were among 21 recipients of DAISY Awards announced by WellSpan Health across eight hospitals. The awards recognize nurses for their patient care. Ashley Cordell, Dana Rosario, Diana Olvera, Erin Hammond and Mia McClure received awards at Chambersburg Hospital. Brooke Jensen and Carrie Derse were honored...