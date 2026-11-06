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WWE Creative Explores Main Roster Iron Survivor Challenge Match
By Badrose,9 days ago
WWE is evaluating plans to bring the innovative Iron Survivor Challenge to the main roster for upcoming premium live events, expanding one of the developmental brand’s most unique stipulations. According to a report from WrestleVotes, internal creative discussions have revisited the possibility of introducing the five-person, timed penalty-box fixture...