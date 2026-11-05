undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Award-Winning Style Architect and Stylist Law Roach Visits FIT in New York for His New Book, Giving Design Students Career Advice on Making It in the Fashion Industry
By Sherica Daley,7 days ago
For over a decade, Law Roach has been the go-to man of fashion for his roster of A-List celebrities Grammy-Winning Icon Celine Dion, Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Billionaire Kim Kardashian, Grammy-Winning rapper Megan The Stallion, and his most famous and longest-running client Emmy-Winning Actress Zendaya. With his real signature bone-straight 60...