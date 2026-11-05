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The Perolinas: A World Beyond Logic
By Thaís Parreira,6 days ago
Brazilian artist Thais Parreira creates a surreal universe inhabited by faceless, pearl-headed figures known as Perolinas. Blending Baroque elegance, theatrical atmospheres, and dark humor, her acrylic paintings explore identity, appearances, and the contradictions of human behavior. Within aristocratic interiors and impossible scenes, familiar objects become unsettling, while beauty and absurdity...