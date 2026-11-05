undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Once a Patient, Now a Researcher: How a UCF Alumna Is Building Her Future in Medicine
3 days ago
At 9 years old, Gianna Santoni ’26 entered Nemours Children’s Hospital in Orlando with second- and third-degree burns. Years later, she returned to help care for children. Now, with a UCF biomedical sciences degree and research experience shaped by the university’s partnership with Nemours Children’s Health, she’s building a future in medicine.