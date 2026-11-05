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GIRLS WILL BE GIRLS: NOW THAT’S TV BRINGS THE STARS OUT FOR ATLANTA PREMIERE AT ATLANTIC STATION
By Sheen Magazine,7 days ago
Atlanta’s entertainment scene had another star-studded moment on Sunday, November 1, as Girls Will Be Girls, the latest premiere event from Now That’s TV, brought reality television personalities, entertainers, and familiar faces together at Regal Atlantic Station. The highly anticipated premiere welcomed an exciting lineup of special guests,...